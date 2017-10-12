Memorial for Fallen Blue Angel to be Unveiled on Wednesday

SMYRNA, TN (WKRG) — The memorial for fallen Blue Angel Captain Jeff Kuss will be unveiled at a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

Crews have been at work assembling the memorial at Lee Victory Park in Smyrna, not far from the crash site that claimed Kuss’ life last year. The memorial will be comprised of a Blue Angel F/A-18C Hornet similar to the jet flown by Captain Kuss. It is on loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida

A special unveiling ceremony will begin at 2:00pm on Wednesday. “We are excited to announce over $1 million has been raised through corporate and private sector contributions for The Kuss Memorial to celebrate the life and career of this American hero,” Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed said.

“The outpouring of support from the people of Tennessee humbles me,” his widow Christina Kuss said. “They have wrapped us in so much love that I am inspired and grateful. Jeff was the perfect example of the Blue Angels’ mission of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. He was able to live out his dreams and was my inspiration. This memorial will honor his life and distinguished military service to our country and hopefully encourage kids to pursue their dreams.”

The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. Rear Admiral Jimmie Taylor, retired from the U.S. Navy, will be the speaker and The Stewarts Creek High School Chorale is scheduled to perform.