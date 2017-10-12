Massachusetts on its way to banning bump stock gun devices

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, shooting instructor Frankie McRae demonstrates the grip on an AR-15 rifle fitted with a bump stock at his 37 PSR Gun Club in Bunnlevel, N.C. Massachusetts is on its way to becoming the first state since the Las Vegas shooting massacre to outlaw devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic guns. The Massachusetts Senate voted 33-0 on Thursday, Oct. 12, to ban the sale of bump stocks and trigger cranks, attachments that increase the firing rate of a weapon. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts is on its way to becoming the first state since the Las Vegas shooting massacre to outlaw devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic guns.

The Massachusetts Senate voted 33-0 on Thursday to ban the sale of bump stocks and trigger cranks, attachments that increase the firing rate of a weapon. A day earlier the state House voted 151-3 in favor of a bump stock ban.

The two versions must be reconciled before a final bill is sent to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who has said he would sign a ban if it reaches his desk.

A bump stock fits over the stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allows the weapon to fire continuously. The Las Vegas shooter had 12 weapons fitted with such devices.

