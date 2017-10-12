Marijuana Candy Among Drugs Seized From Man’s Home

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a Mississippi man who’s accused of having nearly $15,000 worth of marijuana products in his home has been arrested.

News outlets report 40-year-old Homer Russell Smith was arrested Monday and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy says authorities found several items, including more than a pound of marijuana, 760 units of edible THC candies, and more than 100 THC oil vape cartridges. Dowdy says THC is a mind-altering ingredient in marijuana that can be engineered to be hundreds of times stronger than usual.

Agents also seized five guns, including one that was reported stolen, and more than $11,000 in cash.

It’s unclear if Smith has a lawyer.