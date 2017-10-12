LIVE Traffic Blog

6:35 A.M.-We’ve had a good start crossing the Bayway and Causeway so far on your Thursday morning commute and that continues. Flowing freely both directions without any slowdowns. No problems through either of the tunnels as well. In West Mobile we do have an accident Grand Bay Wilmer Road South at Airport Boulevard that reportedly involved injuries so make way for emergency vehicles there. That’s the only accident right now throughout Mobile County though. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no other accidents. On the panhandle the earlier accident on I-110 has been cleared by Pensacola Police. Florida Highway Patrol reporting no other problems

6:10 A.M.-Our early Thursday morning commute continues to roll along nicely right now on the Bayway and Causeway with consistent medium traffic volume right now both directions. No issues through either of the tunnels. In Mobile just hearing about a possible accident involving injuries at Grand Bay Wilmer Road South and Airport. Watch for some possible delays there. No problems along I-65. In Pensacola and accident i-110 there coming down towards Fairfield Drive at the ramp looks like a little bit of a delay there with a fender bender. Pensacola Police are on the scene.

5:55 A.M.-So far so good to begin your Thursday morning commute. If you need to get out on the roadways over the next few minutes; no major problems or delays crossing the Bayway and Causeway. Both directions looking good through both tunnels also running smoothly. We checked with Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol and they’re reporting no accidents throughout Mobile or Baldwin County. Looking good coming down I-65. And on the Panhandle so far this morning both Pensacola Police in Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. It’s a good start for your Thursday morning.

5:35 A.M.-If your schedule takes you out on the roadways here on this early Thursday over the next few minutes, we are off to a good start. Accident and delay free both directions of the Bayway and Causeway; looking good through the tunnels. In Mobile we’re accident free according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. That overnight construction is clear there around Exit 13 in the Saraland area so no delay North or southbound I-65 right now. No problems through Baldwin County and we’re looking good throughout the Panhandle so far this morning as well.

5:06 A.M.-Good morning! If you need to get out on the roadways over the next few minutes we are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now without any accidents or delays. Through the tunnels running smoothly and no accidents right now according to Mobile Police or Alabama Highway Patrol. Seeing some construction delays there around Exit 13 (that’s the Highway 158 exit in Saraland) Southbound on I-65 due to construction but hopefully that will be clearing soon. No problems right now through Baldwin County and moving along smoothly according to Florida Highway Patrol on the Panhandle.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.