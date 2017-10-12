JOBS ALERT: Amazon Announces Hiring Surge for Holidays

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Amazon has announced a hiring surge for the holiday shopping season that will create more than 120,000 positions across the country, including in Alabama.

The jobs will be made available in Amazon’s network of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and customer service sites. Many of the holiday hires will be transitioned to regular, full-time positions just like last year, Amazon said.

As News 5 reported on Wednesday, Amazon is on track to open its latest fulfillment center in Theodore by the end of October. The 350,000-square-foot facility is currently under construction on Trippel Road off Theodore-Dawes Road near exit 13 on Interstate 10.

LINK: Jobs available on the Amazon Jobs website.

“We prepare year round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

We’ll update WKRG.com as soon as we learn of more information on full-time, part-time and holiday hires for the new Amazon facility in Mobile County.

Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online at http://www.amazon.com/peakjobs.