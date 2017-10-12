Extensive Rain from Hurricane Nate Causes Large Sanitary Sewage Spill in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Health Department, the Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to multiple Sanitary Sewer Overflows as a result of extensive rainfall from Hurricane Nate.

All Sanitary Sewer Overflows have stopped at this time.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Gum Tree Branch for recreational purposes because of the overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters are listed below:

Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water

211 Patricia St. 486,000 Gum Tree Branch

823 College St. 276,000 Gum Tree Branch

1206 Craft Hwy. 250,000 Gum Tree Branch

2516 Whistler St. 234,000 Gum Tree Branch

359 West Highland Ave. 189,000 Gum Tree Branch

1119 Prichard Ave. 157,500 Gum Tree Branch

2408 Whistler St. 117,000 Gum Tree Branch

224 Turner Road 35,925 Gum Tree Branch

2318 Talisman 35,775 Gum Tree Branch

824 Seminary 35,250 Gum Tree Branch

830 Strauss St. 17,400 Gum Tree Branch

1021 First Ave. 11,250 Gum Tree Branch

3721 Daniel 9,300 Gum Tree Branch

3931 Highway 45 9,300 Gum Tree Branch

705 Sample St. 8,250 Gum Tree Branch

800 Gilbert 7,200 Gum Tree Branch

1006 Grant Ave. 7,200 Gum Tree Branch

3000 Highway 45 7,200 Gum Tree Branch

3942 Highway 45 7,200 Gum Tree Branch

135 Azan St. 6,975 Gum Tree Branch

610 Thornton 6,900 Gum Tree Branch