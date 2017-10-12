Extensive Rain from Hurricane Nate Causes Large Sanitary Sewage Spill in Prichard

WKRG Staff Published:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Health Department, the Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to multiple Sanitary Sewer Overflows as a result of extensive rainfall from Hurricane Nate.

All Sanitary Sewer Overflows have stopped at this time.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Gum Tree Branch for recreational purposes because of the overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters are listed below:

Location                            Estimated Gallons             Receiving Water

211 Patricia St.                  486,000                             Gum Tree Branch

823 College St.                  276,000                            Gum Tree Branch

1206 Craft Hwy.                 250,000                            Gum Tree Branch

2516 Whistler St.               234,000                            Gum Tree Branch

359 West Highland Ave.    189,000                            Gum Tree Branch

1119 Prichard Ave.            157,500                            Gum Tree Branch

2408 Whistler St.               117,000                            Gum Tree Branch

224 Turner Road                35,925                             Gum Tree Branch

2318 Talisman                    35,775                             Gum Tree Branch

824 Seminary                     35,250                             Gum Tree Branch

830 Strauss St.                   17,400                            Gum Tree Branch

1021 First Ave.                   11,250                             Gum Tree Branch

3721 Daniel                         9,300                              Gum Tree Branch

3931 Highway 45                9,300                              Gum Tree Branch

705 Sample St.                   8,250                              Gum Tree Branch

800 Gilbert                          7,200                              Gum Tree Branch

1006 Grant Ave.                 7,200                               Gum Tree Branch

3000 Highway 45               7,200                               Gum Tree Branch

3942 Highway 45               7,200                               Gum Tree Branch

135 Azan St.                      6,975                               Gum Tree Branch

610 Thornton                     6,900                               Gum Tree Branch

