Construction Underway at 10 Mobile City Parks

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The City of Mobile announced Thursday that construction projects have begun at 10 city parks and two community centers. The parks receiving upgrades and repairs are Rickarby, Harmon, Henery Aaron, Matthews, Unity Point, Dog River, McNally, Walsh, Theodore, and Langan.  The community centers are Sullivan and Hope.

Construction at Rickarby Park
Painting bench at Henry Aaron Park
Matthews Park water fountain to be replaced

In the release, Mayor Stimpson stated: “It is vital that we provide our youth access to safe, recreational opportunities.  In order to connect communities throughout the City of Mobile, we must ensure that our parks, which are the hearts of our neighborhoods, meet the expectations and needs of Mobilians.  These renovations will help transform our parks into gathering places for our citizens.”

Explore this interactive map to see whats being planned at the parks!

