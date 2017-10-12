CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves Burglarize Thrift Store

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Store employees are asking for help following a bold burglary on the Eastern Shore this week.

The incident was caught on camera at Saint Paul’s Thrift Shop in Daphne. It happened in the early hours of Wednesday Morning.

The video shows a man and woman pull up in a black Chevy pickup truck. They hop out and walk around the yard, then start loading up their truck. A tent, tools and a TV were taken among other items.

The thieves were on the property for about three minutes before leaving.

If you recognize either of the individuals or their truck, call Daphne Police.