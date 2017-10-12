Booker Green Murder Suspects Indicted on Capital Charges

By Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The four men charged with the shooting death of a 90-year-old World War II veteran have been indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury.  Glenn Tabb, James Crandle, Gregory Crandle and Xavier Graham have all been charged with Capital Murder-Robbery for shooting Booker Green while robbing him as he sat in his car in July 2016.

In each of the cases, the District Attorney has informed the Court that they will not be seeking the death penalty.  Gregory Crandle, now 20, has made a motion for youthful offender status and a hearing has been set in November.

Glenn Tabb
Xavier Graham
Gregory Crandle
James Crandle

