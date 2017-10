I had a chance to make a hurricane today, in Wilmer at the Elementary School. I spent part of the afternoon talking to the third graders. They’ve been studying their weather and they even know what an anemometer is! I had help from Preston, Ethan, Abby, Xyah, and Angelina. They all get the Alan Sealls of Approval, as does Ms. Sorrell and the rest of their teachers.

Alan Sealls, News 5