VIDEO: Deputy proposes to girlfriend during staged DWI stop

PALMDALE, Calif. (WIVB) — It’s always a tough moment when you realize you’re getting pulled over, but one woman was in for a special surprise.

Palmdale Sheriff’s deputies said Ellen Alexander thought she was being pulled over in California for a DWI.

In the video, you can see her walking in a straight line and touching her nose for a field sobriety test.

Her boyfriend, Deputy Kevin Bowes, then arrives at the scene and sneaks up behind her while kneeling down.

Ellen is then asked to spin around and is shocked to see her future husband waiting for her on one knee — with a ring in hand.

She squealed and said “yes” after Kevin asked her to marry him.