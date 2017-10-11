VIDEO: Deputy proposes to girlfriend during staged DWI stop

By Published:

PALMDALE, Calif. (WIVB) — It’s always a tough moment when you realize you’re getting pulled over, but one woman was in for a special surprise.

Palmdale Sheriff’s deputies said Ellen Alexander thought she was being pulled over in California for a DWI.

In the video, you can see her walking in a straight line and touching her nose for a field sobriety test.

Her boyfriend, Deputy Kevin Bowes, then arrives at the scene and sneaks up behind her while kneeling down.

Ellen is then asked to spin around and is shocked to see her future husband waiting for her on one knee — with a ring in hand.

She squealed and said “yes” after Kevin asked her to marry him.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s