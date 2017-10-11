Two Florida Roads Remain Closed Due to Hurricane Nate

(WKRG) — If you like to take your bicycle out to Fort Pickens Road, you might be surprised to find out it’s still closed.

Gulf Islands National Seashore Spokesperson Brent Everitt says Highway 399 from Pensacola Beach to Navarre is also closed because the road surface collapsed.

Everitt says there was over 3 feet of sand spread throughout both areas. He says during the storm, water from the gulf washed all the way across the roads.

He says there’s no timeline on when the roads will open again. An engineer has to come out an assess the damage before anything opens up again.