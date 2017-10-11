Trump Expected to Nominate White House Aide Kirstjen Nielsen as Homeland Security Secretary

Associated Press Published:
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Deputy Chief of Staff Kirstjen Nielsen speak together as they walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, to board Marine One with President Donald Trump for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. then onto Yuma, Ariz. to visit the U.S. border with Mexico and attend a rally in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to nominate White House aide Kirstjen Nielsen as his next secretary of Homeland Security.

That’s according to three people familiar with his decision. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations before a formal announcement.

Nielsen was former DHS Secretary John Kelly’s deputy when he served in that role and moved with Kelly to the White House when he was tapped to be Trump’s chief of staff.

Elaine Duke has been filling in as acting secretary in the meantime.

Neither the White House nor Nielsen responded to requests for comment.

Neilsen is an expert in homeland and national security policy. She previously worked as a special assistant to George W. Bush and for the Transportation Security Administration.

The plans were first reported by Politico.

