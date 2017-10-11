Shrimp Festival: Everything You Need to Know to Attend!

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The 46th Annual National Shrimp Festival runs October 12 -15 in Gulf Shores. From food to entertainment, News 5 has everything you need to know.

How much does it cost to attend?

Nothing! Shrimp Festival is free to everyone.

What are the hours?

The festival is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The hours on Sunday are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

​Where should I park?

The festival recommends you park at a shuttle stop and take a bus to the event. A day pass is $5. A four-day weekend pass is $15. You can see a full list of shuttle locations here.

Where exactly is the festival?

Shrimp Festival is located at the public beach access where Highway 59 hits Highway 182.

Is there more than just shrimp to eat?

Absolutely! More than 300 vendors will set up shop, serving everything from burgers and pizza to salads and nachos.

Is there anything I can’t bring?

According to the festival, animals are not allowed on the festival grounds. The festival also has a no-cooler policy.

After I’m stuffed with shrimp, what sort of entertainment is there?

With arts and crafts, shopping, even a children’s activity area — there’s something for everybody at the festival. And don’t forget about the music. You can see the full artist lineup here.