Scambuster: Fake Emails From Apple Look Like The Real Thing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As someone who reports scams, I’m always suspicious, especially when it comes to emails. But this one email really had me stumped.

I got an email that looks like it came from Apple. It was verifying a purchase for a virtual fitness trainer. The subscription was for three years and cost nearly $400!

I admit, I was staring at this email for a good long time trying to find the scam. Finally, I realized a few things.

First off: the email address it came from. Mine said “idmsa.apple.com”. If it was really Apple, it would just say Apple.

Also, at the bottom, it says “If you did not authorize this purchase, please visit…” and then gives you a link to click on. That’s where they get you.

“It opens you up and your computer up for malware, ransomware, any type of virus,” says Sgt. Keith Miller with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

And finally, I realized another giveaway. I only use my Gmail account for all things Apple. This email was sent to my AOL account, which should have tipped me off right away.

So are scammers getting smarter?

“No, I just think they try different tactics, they work around the problems, see what works and then they continue to send out the unsolicited emails or text messages in hopes that someone will click on the link,” says Miller.

The key is never clicking on unsolicited emails and always be wary when opening an email from a company that’s offering you something or says you did something you don’t remember doing.