Saraland High School to Increase Security after Possible Threat

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland High School will increase security for the rest of the week because of a possible threat, according to Dr. Aaron Milner, the Superintendent of Saraland City Schools.

The increased security is for the safety of students after a perceived threat from someone who changed a computer username.

A letter was sent to parents and posted on the Facebook page for Saraland City Schools.

In the letter, Dr. Milner explains why the increase of security was necessary for the students’ safety, saying, “I am making you aware that a Saraland High School computer username was recently changed in a manner which could be perceived as a threat to students.”

According to the letter, the username was changed Thursday, Oct. 12th and local authorities were contacted.

Police have not revealed what the username said.

Saraland Police are currently investigating the threat.