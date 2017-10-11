Roy Moore: Kneeling During National Anthem is “Disrespectful,” Violates U.S. Law

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — Alabama’s Roy Moore, the favorite for U.S. Senate, is the latest politician to speak out against kneeling during the National Anthem.

Moore, who won the Alabama Republican primary in a runoff against Luther Strange, released a statement on Wednesday, pointing at United States law as reason Americans should never kneel during the National Anthem.

“As a West Point graduate and Vietnam veteran, I know what it means to stand for our flag, defend our country and advance the freedoms America represents around the world,” said Moore.

“Kneeling during our national anthem not only demonstrates a lack of patriotism for our Country but a disrespect for the rule of law. Title 36 of the United States Code, Section 301 states that all persons present during the National Anthem ‘should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart’.

Athletes, most notably in the NFL, have protested by kneeling during the National Anthem before games. Colin Kaepernick, currently an NFL free agent, started the trend.

“I fully support President Trump and Vice President Pence in asking all Americans to stand for our flag during the playing of our National Anthem out of respect for our laws and all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our Country.”