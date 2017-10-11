President Trump Says U.S. Government to Donate $1 Million to Las Vegas Police

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the government will donate $1 million to police officers in Las Vegas.

Trump tweeted, “Happy to announce we are awarding $1M to Las Vegas – in order to help local law enforcement working OT to respond to last Sunday’s tragedy.”

58 people died October 1st when a gunman fired on a crowd at the Route 91 Country Music Festival.

The Justice Department says the money is coming from the Justice Assistance Bureau’s ’emergency response funds’ and is to recognize officers across the Las Vegas and the state of Nevada who worked tirelessly in the wake of the shooting.

