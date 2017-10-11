Parent Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Student at School in Mobile

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly going into a local middle school and threatening a student.

39-year-old Gabriel Lawson was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat and criminal trespass third-degree.

According to Mobile Police, Lawson went to Scarborough Middle School and threatened to choke a student who was teasing his daughter.

The threat sent the school into lockdown after police say Lawson tried to open several classroom doors.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning around 7:45 a.m. at the school on Phillips Lane in Mobile.

 

