ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on Old Chemstrand Road in Northwest Florida Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, the driver was transported to the hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown.

