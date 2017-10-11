Mississippi Resort to Reopen Sunday After ‘Nate’ Damage

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A hotel damaged by Hurricane Nate will reopen half its rooms Sunday.

Margaritaville Resort Biloxi spokesman Cono Carana tells local media that the storm damaged elevators and escalators.

Hotel officials estimate $7.5 million in damage.

Carana says two elevators will be repaired, and the hotel will reopen 170 rooms. Its restaurants, rooftop water park and large entertainment center will also be open.

Margaritaville opened 16 months ago after remodeling and expanding the former Casino Magic Biloxi that had been closed since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Neighboring casinos south of the beachfront U.S. 90 on the east end of Biloxi all reopened Sunday after the hurricane made landfall.

