Millions of PornHub Visitors Infected with Malware Attack

Pornhub, one of the most visited websites in the world, is making headlines after reports of millions of visitors being exposed to a malware attack.

The pornographic video website has reportedly been exposed to the Kotver malware virus, an attack that repeatedly engages with advertising content in a computer’s background to generate ad money.

Computer security experts at Proofpoint first reported the attack, which is believed to have been occurring for most of 2017. The United States is among the most affected countries.

Affected users are encouraged to run anti-malware software to find the file running idly on your computer and properly dispose of it.

Eighty-million people visit PornHub everyday.