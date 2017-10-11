Hotel Casts Doubt On Las Vegas Shooting Timeline

LAS VEGAS (AP) A spokeswoman for the Las Vegas hotel where a gunman committed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history is questioning the latest timeline of events provided by police.

MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong said Tuesday the company believes “what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.”

She didn’t elaborate, but the statement comes a day after Last Vegas police revised their chronology of events for the night of Oct. 1, when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and killed 58 people.

Police initially said Paddock stopped firing on the crowd to shoot through his door and wound a Mandalay Bay security guard who was outside. On Monday, they said the guard actually was wounded six minutes before Paddock started the massacre.