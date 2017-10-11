Helen Wood Park Closed Indefinitely from Storm Damage

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Helen Wood Park located off of Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile is closed until further notice. The fishing piers along the water at the park sustained significant damage after Hurricane Nate made landfall late Saturday night on the Gulf Coast.

The city of Mobile is closing the park until work can be done to ensure it is safe for the public.

The damage comes just weeks after the city began improvement projects at Helen Wood Park. Those improvements include building a new pavilion.

Helen Wood Park sits at the foot of the Dog River Bridge next to the Mobile Yacht Club.

