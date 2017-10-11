Fundraiser Set for Funeral for Drowning Victim

A crowdfunding effort is under to help with the funeral expenses for Bradley Murphy. Murphy was one of two drowning victims at Fort Morgan on Monday.

Murphy and three other men went into rough surf to help rescue a 12-year-old boy who was in distress. Two men and the boy were able to make it back to shore safely, but Murphy and another man, 47-year-old Steven Wahler or Owensboro, Ky drowned.

A goal of $8,000 has been set to help pay for the funeral for Murphy. Here is a link to the crowdfunding site.