Family Tells News Five About Hero Who Died Trying To Save a Stranger

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — This has been another bad day in a string of bad days since the 21-year-old Bradley Murphy drowned Monday night trying to save a child struggling in rough surf near The Plantation Gulf Shores in Fort Morgan.

Wednesday, his Aunt Pamala Gurney, and other family members spent the day making funeral arrangements for her nephew.

Originally from Wilmer, he was living with her in Elberta and working construction jobs.

Monday he was finishing up some landscaping work when a woman ran up to him yelling that her child was in trouble and needed help. Without hesitation, she says, he ran into the surf still stirred up by Hurricane Nate and was overcome by the rip currents.

Making the situation even more painful, Murphy was going to be a dad, his baby due in January.

Gurney called him “her heart” and while she doesn’t think she will ever get over the loss, she says, she will get through it.