BREAKING: Ultralight Plane Crashes into Backyard in Ocean Springs

BREAKING NEWS:

An ultralight plane has crashed into a backyard in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

The plane crash occurred sometime Wednesday morning on Marguerite Drive.  Pictures from the scene show the heavily damaged plane had crashed into a backyard fence.

Preliminary reports from the scene suggest the pilot walked away without injury.  We are still trying to determine if anyone was hurt in the crash.

