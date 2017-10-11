BREAKING: Candle Causes Overnight House Fire

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) A candle is being blamed for a fire on Noble Drive late Tuesday night.

The people inside the house told fire investigators they were using the candle because they did not have power at the home. Everyone managed to escape safely.

The candle tipped over from the top of the couch onto a cushion, according to Steve Huffman, public information officer for Mobile-Fire Rescue. “They woke up to flames on the couch at the end of the bed,” said Huffman.

The fire happened around 10:40 p.m. The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.