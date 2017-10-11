BREAKING: 2nd Arrest Made in Burglary/Rape Case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another person has been arrested in connection with an investigation where authorities say a woman was burglarized and raped inside her home.

The crime happened in Eight Mile back in September.

Tuesday night, one of the suspects, DaKwon Oliver, was booked into Mobile Metro Jail.

Oliver is charged with Burglary and Unlawful Breaking and Entering.

He is the second arrest made in the case.

Another man, Tremayne Files, was arrested on Monday and charged with Rape and Burglary.

Authorities are still looking for a third suspect.

If you know where Jamarcus Edwards is, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office