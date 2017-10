PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Blount High School Running Back Trajan Pugh led a 2nd half comeback last Friday night that came up short against Spanish Fort , the Toros won 52-49.

Spanish Fort led 42 to 28 at the half, Pugh had an outstanding game rushing for 191 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns. The Leopards take on LeFlore this Friday night.