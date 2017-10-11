Auburn’s Chuck Person in Federal Court in Bribery Investigation

Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP) – Three college basketball coaches charged in a bribery scheme have appeared in a New York federal court and been freed on $100,000 bail each. Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person declined to comment as he left the courtroom Tuesday. An attorney representing Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson says the case is devastating for him while an attorney calls Southern California assistant coach Tony Bland a good man. Prosecutors say the men helped steer young athletes toward schools using bribes.

