Arby’s to Launch Venison Sandwich Nationwide

ATLANTA, Ga. (WATE) – Arby’s is bringing back its extremely popular venison sandwiches, only this time they will be available nationwide.

The venison sandwich will be available starting October 21, while supplies last, and Arby’s expects them to go quickly.

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc.

The sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll.

Meanwhile, Arby’s is testing an elk meat sandwich at three locations in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. The sandwich has a tender elk steak topped with blackberry port steak sauce and crispy onions.