Amazon Facility On Track to Open in Theodore at the End of the Month

THEODORE, Ala (WKRG) — An Amazon spokesperson tells News 5 the new sortation facility in Theodore is on track to open at the end of October. The new facility is expected to bring 100 to 300 hundred jobs. Sherry Parnelle of Theodore says it will help fill a huge need in the community. “That means that a lot of people that are unemployed will have employment, and that’s a blessing.”

This will be the first customer fulfillment facility in the state. The 350,000-square-foot building is still undergoing construction. It is located on Trippel Road off Theodore-Dawes Road near exit 13 on Interstate 10.

Ayofemi Harris lives in Theodore and is looking for a job. Harris tells News 5 she is going to apply to work at the new facility. Harris is also hopeful for how the new facility will impact Theodore and says, ” With something like that coming here, I think it will bring more eyes to Theodore.”

Click the following to find the jobs available on the Amazon Jobs website.

This comes as there is now a push to bring Amazon to Pensacola.

A spokesperson for the Florida West Economic Development Alliance says CEO Scott Luth is submitting a bid in hopes of bringing amazon’s second headquarters to Pensacola. Amazon estimates the second headquarters will create 50,000 full-time jobs, and more than $5 billion in construction. But Pensacola faces several other larger cities bidding to be Amazon’s second home.