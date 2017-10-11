Alabama Man arrested on murder/DUI charges in connection with teen’s death

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a crash that killed a 15-year-old student-athlete from Cullman County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Brad Meeks, 27, has been arrested on charges of murder, reckless driving, DUI, unsafe lane change, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with an open container, and 3rd-degree assault. The charges stem from a crash that resulted in the death of Curtis Wilson, a student at Cullman High School.

Meeks was reportedly driving a 2008 Ford that collided with the 2004 GMC being driven by Ashley Wilson, with her son, Curtis in the passenger seat.

Meeks was taken into the county jail, but is now out on a $150,000 property bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.