46th National Shrimp Festival Starts Thursday

By Published:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The second weekend in October is fast approaching and that can only mean one thing along the Gulf Coast, the National Shrimp Festival.

It’s starting to look a lot like the Shrimp Festival on the beachfront in Gulf Shores.

From hanging ceramic fish heads and other art to melting in the summer like heat. It is all part of the 46th annual National Shrimp Festival.

Set-up for the four-day event is well underway after being delayed for a day due to Hurricane Nate.

The beachfront is being transformed into a street party full of artists from across the country, local and national musical acts and of course shrimp. The festival pumps close to 50 million dollars into the local economy.

Gates open Thursday morning. The festival runs through the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s