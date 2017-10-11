46th National Shrimp Festival Starts Thursday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The second weekend in October is fast approaching and that can only mean one thing along the Gulf Coast, the National Shrimp Festival.

It’s starting to look a lot like the Shrimp Festival on the beachfront in Gulf Shores.

From hanging ceramic fish heads and other art to melting in the summer like heat. It is all part of the 46th annual National Shrimp Festival.

Set-up for the four-day event is well underway after being delayed for a day due to Hurricane Nate.

The beachfront is being transformed into a street party full of artists from across the country, local and national musical acts and of course shrimp. The festival pumps close to 50 million dollars into the local economy.

Gates open Thursday morning. The festival runs through the weekend.