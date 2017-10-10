Young Dolphin Found Stranded On Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) – Marine life experts are caring for a bottlenose dolphin that was found stranded on Okaloosa Island.

Gulf World Marine Institute and Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge rescued the 1-year-old female Sunday afternoon. Two beachgoers on Okaloosa Island had reported the beached dolphin to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The sea mammal was immediately transported to Gulf World Marine Institute for rehabilitation.

“While the exact cause of stranding has not been determined, the young dolphin could have been separated from its mother for an unknown reason,” the Gulf World Marine Institute posted on its Facebook page.



Officials say the animal was swimming on its own Monday and is under a 24-hour watch. Veterinarians are awaiting the results of blood tests to learn more about the health of the animal.

If you see a sick or stranded animal please call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-3922.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.