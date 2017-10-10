Woman Who Took “Guardian Angel” Picture Says It’s Bringing Hope

Mandy Johnson came out to Dauphin Island Sunday expecting devastation.

“We were just coming out, walk the beach, look at the damage, check out all the surf,” says Johnson.

But she didn’t expect what we she stumbled on in the sand.

“As soon as I saw it, I thought oh my gosh, that looks like an angel!”

She took this picture. The image created by strong currents ripping through the sand.

“It’s so angelic just to see it, just right there by itself just amongst all the chaos

She posted it to the Facebook page of Dauphin Island’s West End Beach Fan Club. She also sent it to us at News 5. Nearly 4,000 people have reacted to it, and over 2,000 people have shared it.

Johnson says she didn’t think about its potential impact when she took the picture, but she’s glad people are responding to it the way they are.

“It could have been a lot worse but the people down here, they have so much hope and it’s such a close community that I think this helped them out a lot, knowing that they had somebody looking after them.”

It just goes to show, hope will pop up where you least expect it