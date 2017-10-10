Volunteers Needed For Apple Snail Roundup

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Volunteers are needed to help collect an invasive species at Municipal (Langan) Park.

On Saturday, October 14 volunteers are asked to show up to the park at 9 a.m. wearing comfortable clothes that can get wet and dirty to help collect Apple Snails.

Anyone who owns a kayak is encouraged to bring it along, because many snails are located along the banks of the pond and can be reached by water.

The top three snail collectors will receive a prize from Red Beard’s Outfitters for collecting the most.

Apple Snail Details: The island apple snail is an invasive species that was believed to be introduced to Three Mile Creek from someone dumping their aquarium into the pond at Langan Park about 10 years ago. The snails reproduce quickly and lay bright pink eggs that can easily be spotted throughout the park. Learn more about them here.