SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) Amazing video posted to social media today from Spanish Fort.

Police wrestled an alligator that had walked out onto the causeway. The video shows the officers dragging the alligator off the side of the road before letting it free in the delta waters.

Jack posted the video on his twitter page, @jackesnombre, saying, “Spanish Fort PD just stopped traffic, dragged an alligator across the causeway & put him back in Mobile Bay right in front of me!”

