Texas Tech Students Wrap Statue in Black Following Officer Shooting

LUBBOCK, TX (KAMC) – Early Tuesday morning, the Saddle Tramps gathered on campus to wrap the Will Rogers statue in black following the shooting of a Texas Tech Police Officer.

The Saddle Tramps said they will wrap the statue in black following tragedies. In the past they have done this following 9/11, the death of Spike Dykes, and the fatal homecoming crash at Oklahoma State to name a few.

“We can’t give enough thanks and we can’t show how grateful we are enough,” Brac Hart said. “What you see behind you is just a small token of our appreciation. It’s just the least we can do.”

Hart is the Sergeant at Arms for the Texas Tech Saddle Tramps.

Typically, the Saddle Tramps will wrap the statue in red for Texas Tech game day.

The group said they plan to leave it wrapped in black for a few days.