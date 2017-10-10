Temple University Student killed by Florida police after car crashes

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Witnesses say the minute before a 22-year-old Temple University student was fatally shot after driving her BMW into a police officer “played out like a movie set” on Miami Beach.

Police say Cariann Hithon of Bowie, Maryland, crashed into several cars Sunday as people watched from sidewalk cafes.

“It played out like a movie set with people running, screaming, car crashes, gunshots, an injured officer lying on his back on the ground – all within a minute,” retired Miami-Dade homicide detective John Butchko, whose car Hithon hit, told the Miami Herald .

Butchko’s passenger, Miami Beach lawyer Sean Ellsworth, added: “She just floored it.”

Miami-Dade police are investigating. Hithon was black. Both officers are white.

Hithon’s father, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Cary Hithon says he has “a lot of questions” about what happened.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)