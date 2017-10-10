Suspect in Georgia hotel shooting found dead in Alabama

Associated Press Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A man wanted in a shooting last month at a hotel in Georgia has been found dead in Alabama.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates tells WMAZ-TV on Monday that 32-year-old Richard Condy was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a truck stop in Birmingham on September 30. The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says investigators received information on October 6 of Condy’s death.

Yates told investigators Condy’s body didn’t have any identification. His fingerprints were used to identify him and investigators realized at that point that he was wanted for a shooting in Macon, Georgia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s