Suspect in Georgia hotel shooting found dead in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A man wanted in a shooting last month at a hotel in Georgia has been found dead in Alabama.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates tells WMAZ-TV on Monday that 32-year-old Richard Condy was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a truck stop in Birmingham on September 30. The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says investigators received information on October 6 of Condy’s death.

Yates told investigators Condy’s body didn’t have any identification. His fingerprints were used to identify him and investigators realized at that point that he was wanted for a shooting in Macon, Georgia.

