Mark Your Calendar: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be held on the following dates:

Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29.

Friday and Saturday night shows begin at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m.

Location: 350 Morphy Ave., Fairhope AL 36532

A description of the event: “An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming ‘ding’ of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter. At least the loser gets a juice box!”

For more information visit the website.