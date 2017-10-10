Man Accused of Ordering Dogs to Attack Deputy

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County Deputy was injured while attempting to serve felony arrest warrants. When Deputies arrived at a house in Milton to serve a felony arrest warrant on Nickole Trappman, she ran back into the house. According to authorities, her husband, David Trappman, then interfered with deputies and failed to obey commands to back away from the residence.

David then commanded two dogs to attack the Deputies when they entered the home. One of the two large dogs bit a deputy on the leg leaving punctures and lacerations and deputies were forced to shoot the dog.

David Trappman was arrested and charged with: Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer(LEO), Aggravated Battery on LEO, and resisting an officer. He is being held on $61,000.

Nikole Trappman was also taken into custody and charged with possession of drugs without a prescription and resisting an officer. She is being held on no bond.