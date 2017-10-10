Local Principal Writes Letter to Tooth Fairy Assuring Student Lost Tooth at School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Children look forward to losing a tooth so they can put it under their pillow for the tooth fairy, but one boy had something a little different.

A student at Faith Academy lost a tooth while at school, so he put it in his jacket pocket. Later, the tooth was nowhere to be found. The principal took the matter into his hands and wrote a letter to the tooth fairy.

The letter states, “Dear Tooth Fairy, Andrew lost his tooth at school today. Please accept this letter as a vouch for him as he will put it under his pillow. I know Andrew well and will say that he is a fine young man. Andrew cannot find his tooth but I assure you it is gone. Yours truly, Mr. Pickering Principal, Faith Academy”

A photo of the letter was posted to Faith Academy’s Facebook page stating, “One of the many reasons I love Faith Academy….Today one of my students, Andrew, pulled his tooth and put it in a ziplock baggie. He put it in his jacket pocket and lost it at lunch. While looking for it, Mr. Barry Pickering noticed him and asked him what the problem was. After learning his predicament, he sent my sweet Andrew back to class with this letter. FA ❤️’s their students! #itsthelittlethings #weloveourkids #yourkidsareourkids”