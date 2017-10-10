Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

5:07 a.m. It’s good looking to start on your early Tuesday on the Bayway and Causeway. Both directions looking good with no delays. Looking good through the tunnels as well. A little delay with that overnight construction on I-65 Northbound between the Chickasaw and Saraland exits (between exit 10 and 13) but nothing really to throw you off. Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents right now. Florida Highway Patrol telling us of a structure fire in the Gulf Breeze area on Lonnie Lane at Duke Drive just a little North of Highway 98.