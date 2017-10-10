IMF: World economy is picking up speed

WASHINGTON (AP) – The International Monetary Fund says the world economy is picking up momentum.

The IMF expects global economic growth to register 3.6 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2018 – both up 0.1 percentage point from the lending agency’s previous forecast in July. The forecasts for both years would mark the fastest global growth since 2011. The world economy expanded 3.2 percent in 2016.

The United States, the 19-country eurozone, Japan and China are all forecast to record faster growth this year.

World trade is expected to grow 4.2 percent this year, fastest in six years.

A pickup in investment, industrial production and consumer and business confidence also underpins the improved outlook.

But lackluster productivity growth and aging populations continue to drag on growth in the world’s wealthiest countries.

