Hurricane Nate Claims Grand Hotel Pier

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG)- The Grand Hotel is picking up the pieces after Hurricane Nate destroyed a beloved part of its property.

The hotel’s pier on its bay-side took quite the beating this past weekend as the category one made landfall here on the Gulf Coast.

Hotel staff says this pier was used every day by visitors but much of it is gone.

Also damaged on the bay-side of the hotel is the sea wall. All that’s left of it are wooden planks and it’s all blocked off by a mesh fence.

The Grand Hotel’s staff says they’re also fixing some landscaping.

Despite Nate’s damage, a hotel representative says this is nothing compared to what they’ve seen before…“This is minimal compared to Katrina. Katrina hit us about 12-13 years ago and the resort was closed for 16 months. The resort itself took about a ten foot surge,” said the hotel’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Kevin Hellmich.

The staff says there were no power outages reported on the property and no damage was done inside any of the buildings.

The hotel was closed all weekend and reopened Monday at 4pm and the golf course reopened at 10am.

Hellmich says they’re still working to get estimates for how much it will cost to replace everything. The hotel will know later this week when all the work will be completed.