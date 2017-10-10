Deadly Season Along Fort Morgan Beaches

Related Coverage Bodies of Two Heroes Recovered at Beach in Fort Morgan

It doesn’t take a tropical event to make the Gulf deadly. Surf conditions play a huge role. All but one of this year’s drownings along Baldwin County beaches happened while red flags were flying.

For all it’s beauty, it’s been a deadly season in Fort Morgan.

In seven months, six people have drowned in the waters off Fort Morgan.

Compare those numbers to one drowning in Gulf Shores and four in Orange Beach in 2017.

During the worse conditions, volunteers with the fire department patrol the beach warning swimmers who are unaware of the dangers or don’t care.

“I don’t think people have a healthy fear of just how forceful water is,” says beachgoer Rob Wynne. “I mean, it’s eight pounds per gallon.”

Even when the waters are calm, the gulf can be a dangerous place to play. “Even ankle deep it’s coming in so many angles if you lose your balance an experienced swimmer is going to be carried out,” says frequent visitor Rose Wynne.

With long stretches of pristine beachfront, the unincorporated community lacks the legal authority to make tourists heed the warnings. “I think the way people live these days say, ‘Aww, I can do it. It’ll be okay’, they take risks and don’t think about it,” with deadly consequences.