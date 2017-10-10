Crews Working 24 Hours a Day To Clear Bienville Boulevard of Sand

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island was hit hard by Hurricane Nate. The west end of the island is still without power and utilities, but there is some progress to be seen in recovery efforts.

Repairs are evident the moment you step foot on the island. Traffic moving slowly as crews plant new power poles. On your way down to the west end, you see a few homes with piles of trash—carpets and mattresses, all victims of the flood.

Here on the west end, sand is piled high along Bienville Boulevard, thanks to front-loaders scooping them out of the roadway, and equipment used to relocate standing water. I ran into Tony Davis who owns a lot on the west end.

“I see already what to expect, there’s a lot of sand, we’re not going to be able to get to our lot, but I’d like to see what’s happened on the west end. If you want to ride down there with us, we’ll see!” says Davis.

So WKRG’s Ashley Knight hopped into his Land Rover and set off to see how far they could get. Passing debris and piles of sand that reached taller than the car. But they didn’t get very far.

“Our house is about half a mile from here. And it doesn’t look like we’re going to make it,” says Davis.

Here at Sehoy Street South the road is still covered a few feet high with sand and crews are still working hard to clear it. Some areas may still have a few feet of standing water, but with sunshine and Alabama heat it should dry up quickly.

The two turned around, and Ashley Knight said goodbye to Tony Davis and his crew, who will be back again tomorrow.

Mayor Jeff Collier tells News 5 crews started working around the clock yesterday taking 12 hour shifts to clear this road, so he hopes they’ll have it all cleared by Friday. After that, it’s a matter of how quickly the power and utility crews can get out and inspect each house. Once they do that, they’ll be able to restore power and utilities to the west end.